Anna Reeder is first female PCHS student to earn a cross country scholarship

Anna Reeder starting running cross country in ninth grade and through hard work and determination, she became the first female Pike County High School student to earn a cross country scholarship. She was offered two scholarships.
“She worked very hard and had some great coaches in both track and cross country,” said her mother Shannon Reeder.
The PCHS senior recently signed a scholarship with Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Georgia after considering a scholarship offer from Brewton-Parker College. She plans to major in psychology.
“Anna is a very dedicated runner and will be a true asset to any team. She is a leader and a role model with outstanding character. I could always depend on her honesty and determination to continue to be a better runner,” said cross country coach Ashley O’Steen.
Anna’s personal record for a 5K (which is 3.1 miles) is 24:15.
She is the daughter of Bill and Shannon Reeder, the sister of Morghan Reeder and the granddaughter of Harold and Sandra Bryan and Judi Pambuena.