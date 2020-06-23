/Unitedbank
PCHS senior Logan Sage became the first student from Pike to sign a wrestling scholarship. Pictured are (left) wrestling coach Clay Woerner, Logan Sage (center) and (right) football coach Ike Holmes.

Logan Sage signs Pike's first wrestling scholarship

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, June 23. 2020
Pike County High School senior Logan Sage became the first person from Pike to sign a scholarship to wrestle in college. He signed with St. Andrews College in North Carolina to play for both the wrestling and football teams. While at PCHS, Logan was a two-time state placer with the wrestling team, placing third and fourth at the state meet. He was also a captain of both the Pirates wrestling and football teams.

In addition to wrestling, Logan also stood out on the gridiron being up toward the top two years running in total tackles at his defensive line-man position. He also received All Region honors for two years.

He earned the #32 Dylan Strong Award in 2018 for his hard work, determination and character.
