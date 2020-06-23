Give blood, get free antibodies test

The need for blood donations right now is urgent in order to ensure hospitals have what they need to take care of emergency patients as well as those dealing with long-term illnesses. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
“The antibody test will provide insight to potential past exposure to this coronavirus as some COVID-19 carriers can be asymptomatic. As always, you’ll be given a mini-physical at your appointment with a temperature, blood pressure and pulse check, as well as a test of your iron levels,” said Red Cross president Gail J. McGovern. “Please note the Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose current or suspected illness. If you feel unwell for any reason, please postpone your donation.”
Results of antibody tests will be available in the Blood Donor App or in the donor profile on RedCrossBlood.org from 7 to 10 days after the donation. An antibody test screens for antibodies in your blood, which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. An antibody test assesses whether your immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present. The COVID-19 antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
An upcoming Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 at The Church of Joy at 3080 Highway 362 west in Williamson with sponsor code abraham.
Other area blood drives will be held 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at the Thomaston Civic Center with sponsor code civic; from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Upson Regional Medical Center at 801 Gordon Street in Thomaston with sponsor code urmc; and at Donor Appreciation Day from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at the Griffin Moose Lodge #1503 at 1435 Zebulon Road in Griffin.
“If you’re feeling well, your donation is urgently needed. Your single blood donation may help save more than one life,” said McGovern. “Donating blood is essential to community health and eligible donors are encouraged to donate during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. Appointments are strongly encouraged. With the help of our friends at Amazon, we’d like to offer you a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email when you come to give blood by June 30.”
All donors are required to wear a face covering or mask and they will be provided if needed.