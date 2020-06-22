COVID-19 cases reported at Teen Challenge

Pike’s COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations decreased since last week according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. Pike increased by four deaths and was at 11 hospitalizations before decreasing to three deaths and 10 hospitalizations on Friday, June 19. The number could have changed if the patient’s county of residence was incorrect. The overall number of confirmed cases has increased, rising to 81 as of press time Monday.
According to Hayla Folden, public information officer for District 4 Public Health, an outbreak at Teen Challenge - also called the Prayer Mountain Boys Academy - in Meansville contributed to the overall case increase.
“District 4 Public Health is now seeing an increase in cases of COVID-19 in Pike County. One of the proximate causes of this rise is because of an outbreak in a congregate living setting in addition to an increase in community spread. Outbreaks are defined as one or more cases in this type of setting and the increase in numbers may continue for several days as all test results are entered into an electronic database,” said Folden. “We are beginning to see an increase in surrounding counties now, which reinforces the need to follow public health recommendations.”
Citizens are asked to practice social distancing – keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other people even while wearing a mask.
Wash your hands – use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.
Wear a mask – the CDC now recommends the use of face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where social distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.), and especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
The CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
“When used with other public health measures like widespread testing and social distancing, contact tracing is a key strategy for preventing further spread of COVID-19,” said Folden. “Trained public health staff work with people who test positive with COVID-19 to help them recall everyone they have had close contact with while they were infectious. All information collected is provided voluntarily, and will be kept confidential according to HIPAA standards.”
For more information about COVID-19 log on dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.