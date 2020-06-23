Patriotic bike parade set for July 4

The annual Independence Day children’s bike parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, with participants asked to be lined up in front of the Concord Cafe by 9:45 a.m. Everyone is asked to decorate their bikes and dress in red, white and blue. Refreshments including popsicles, cookies and drinks will be offered at the city’s pavilion after the parade and the prize winners will be announced there.
“We will be having the drawing for prizes for the best decorated bike and we will still have the three age groups - from 3 to 6, from 7 to 10 and from 11 to 13,” said bike parade organizer Cherie Holmes. “There will be some modifications this year - we are encouraging social distancing and safety.”
Parade participants are asked to dress in patriotic attire and pets are welcome with their patriotic attire also,” said Holmes.
The parade is open to children of all ages on non-motorized vehicles, including skates, bikes, trikes, skate boards and wagons.