William “Foots” Michael Killingsworth age 75, of Griffin, passed on June 17, 2020 at Eternal Hope Hospice.
Mr. Killingsworth was preceded in death by parents, B. F. Killingsworth and Thera Stallings Killingsworth; siblings, Bettie Jo Eady and Merle Killingsworth. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His hobbies were fishing, hunting and being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Liz Killingsworth; children, Kathy Cawthon and husband, Alan, Michael Killingsworth, Jr. and wife, Vickie; grandchildren, Chasity Karr and husband, Brent, Laura Kate Akin and husband, Chris, Nathan Skinner, Mary Michael Killingsworth, Clay Killingsworth; great-grandchildren, Emma Karr, Jack Akin, Blake Akin; siblings, Bobbie Jean Cambell, Rev. Charles Killingsworth and wife, Charlene, Brenda Dix, Ricky Killingsworth and wife, Deborah; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
A visitation will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 2:00pm until 4:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin, Georgia. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to Saint Jude’s Hospital, online stjude.org or by mailing St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
