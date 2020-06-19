/Unitedbank
Michael Chase Moore, 22, crashed through two fences attempting to elude officer. He fled on foot but was tracked down late last night in a drainage ditch in Concord.

Suspect on the run arrested

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Friday, June 19. 2020
Michael Chase Moore, 22, fled from deputies in Meriwether County on June 18 and crossed into Pike while speeding and driving recklessly. Multiple PIT maneuvers were attempted on his vehicle with Pike sheriff Jimmy Thomas performing a PIT maneuver that caused him to wreck at a residence in Concord as he attempted to cut through the yard. He fled on foot and was tracked down by deputies with the assistance of bloodhounds several hours later when he was found hiding in a drainage ditch behind Greenleaf Gas Station in Concord.

“Due to the recklessness of the driver and his disregard for the safety of citizens, several PIT maneuvers were attempted on the vehicle. The suspect drove into a resident’s yard on Strickland Road and through a homeowner’s fence. The driver fled the scene on foot,” said Pike County Sheriff’s Office investigator Maj. David Neal.
The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit was called in to assist with a search of the area. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office provided additional bloodhounds to track Moore.

Moore was arrested and is currently in jail and he will be facing a number of charges.
