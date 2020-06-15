The Pike County Journal Reporter
is reporting numbers recorded at the Georgia Department of Public Health's website https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
.
Although the number of hospitalizations was reported at 11 and COVID-19 deaths were reported at four, the number on the site has changed to 10 hospitalizations and three deaths with 81 confirmed cases (as of Friday, June 19 at 3 p.m.) The changes could have happened if the incorrect home county for the patient(s) were reported initially.
Governor Brian P. Kemp signed an executive order June 11 called Empowering a Healthy Georgia. The order addresses ongoing emergency response efforts for fighting the spread of COVID-19. Unless noted in specific sections, the order went into effect on June 16 and runs through June 30.
Sports: Effective June 16, professional sports teams and organizations must follow the rules and guidelines set by their respective leagues. High school and collegiate teams and organizations must follow the rules and guidelines set by their applicable conferences or associations. Amateur sports teams and organizations must follow the criteria for non-critical infrastructure entities outlined in the order.
Sheltering in Place: Residents and visitors of Georgia who are 65 years of age or older are no longer required to shelter in place unless they meet any of the following categories: Those who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility, including inpatient hospice, assisted living communities, personal care homes, intermediate care homes, community living arrangements, and community integration homes; those who have chronic lung disease; those who have moderate to severe asthma; those who have severe heart disease; those who are immunocompromised or those of any age with class III or severe obesity; or those diagnosed with the following underlying medical conditions: diabetes, liver disease, and persons with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.
Gatherings: Effective June 16, gatherings of more than 50 people are banned unless there is at least 6 feet between each person. This rule does not apply to critical infrastructure entities, incidental or transitory groupings, or cohabitating individuals.
Drinking and Eating: In restaurants and dining rooms, there is no longer a party maximum for the number of people who can sit together. There is no longer a limit on the number of patrons allowed per square foot. Workers at restaurants, dining rooms, banquet facilities, private event facilities, and private reception venues are only required to wear face coverings when they are interacting with patrons. In a bar, now you can have 50 people – up from 25 – or 35 percent of total listed fire capacity, whichever is greater. For salad bars and buffets, a worker can use cafeteria-style service to serve patrons or the establishment can provide hand sanitizer, install a sneeze guard, enforce social distancing, and regularly replace shared utensils to allow patron self-service.
Overnight Summer Camps: Campers and workers may not attend an overnight summer camp unless they have received a negative COVID-19 test within twelve days – up from seven days – prior to starting camp.
Live Performance Venues: Effective July 1, a “live performance venue” may reopen for business if it complies with specific criteria. There are certain exceptions in the order for drive-in performances; private recording sessions, live-stream performances, practices, fan-less events, and rehearsals; and non-ticketed or free events.
Effective June 16: At indoor movie theaters and cinemas, there is no longer a limit on the number of people who may sit together in a party. Walk-ins are now allowed at body art studios, barber shops, hair salons, their respective schools, massage therapy establishments, and tanning facilities subject to specific requirements.