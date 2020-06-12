Robert “Bud” Edwin Kempson passed away on June 5, 2020 at his residence. His burial was on June 8, 2020 at Conner Westbury Funeral Home.
He was proceeded in death by his parents G.W. Kempson and Julia Kempson of Williamson, brother, Jerry Kempson of Williamson, father-in-law and mother-in-law Rev. J.W. Anderson and Albertie Anderson of Griffin.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Barbara Anderson Kempson of Griffin, children Tammy and Brad Shiflett of Williamson and Kyle and Hailey Fletcher of Buckhead, grandchildren Dylan Shiflett and Brianna Shiflett of Williamson, sisters Peggy Bennett of Williamson and Joyce and Edward Minter of Meansville and brother, Lamar and Judy Kempson of Williamson.