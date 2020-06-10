County manager resigns

Pike County commissioners held a more than two hour closed, executive session after their regularly scheduled meeting today, before announcing the resignation of county manager Ron Alexander.
County attorney Rob Morton said as a result of discussions in executive session related to administration that the county manager tendered an oral resignation and he said commissioners needs to consider whether they want to accept that resignation.
Commissioner Tim Guy made a motion to accept the resignation and Tim Daniel seconded with chairman Briar Johnson in agreement and commissioners Jason Proctor and James Jenkins in opposition.
Called meeting 4 p.m. Friday to discuss administrative personnel.