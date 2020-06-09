Pamela James

Mrs. Pamela Price James, age 62, of Meansville, passed away on June 3, 2020, at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin. Born on December 30, 1957, she was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Emily Price. Pam was a dedicated Special Education teacher for 32 years until her retirement.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Gene James; son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Angela James of Powder Springs; and four precious grandchildren, Cole, Sawyer, Dresden and Shiloh. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Allen Heape of Meansville; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Asa Price of Hanahan, SC; nieces, Emily (Nathan) Burns, Sarah (Josh) Sawyer, Anna (Warren) Snell; nephews, Thomas Heape, Joshua Price and Jonah Price. Other survivors include sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Mike Miller, Ricky and Laurie James, Mark and Tammy James and several other nieces and nephews.
A family memorial service will be held at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University at https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/support-winship/give/.