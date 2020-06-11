Foods distributed June 15 and 18 in Pike

Local churches and organizations will be part of food distribution efforts on Monday, June 15. Phoenix Produce provides the food to Mt. Nebo Baptist Church and then Mt. Nebo distributes it to Pike locations, including Christ Chapel Community Church at 68 Old Zebulon Road starting at 2 p.m.
“This time, Pike will get 4,000 boxes which will be given out to different churches, including an additional 2,700 boxes for churches in the Macon area,” said pastor Timothy Starks of Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Meansville. “We want everyone to know about this so people can receive the provisions that God has made available.”
Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon will distribute the USDA Farmers to Families food box program again on Thursday, June 18. The USDA found an area that was under served and reduced the food distribution in Pike from four weeks to two weeks as a result.
“We will give out 1,344 fresh food boxes,” said Mike Cox. “That amounts to more than 25,000 pounds of food.”
The food distribution is not based on income and will start on Thursday, June 15 from 2 until the food runs out at the new Christ Chapel location at 68 Old Zebulon Road. Each Farmers to Families Box will include 4 pounds of fruit, 4 pounds of vegetables, 5 pounds of pre- cooked meats, 1 pound of cheese, 1 pound of butter and a half gallon of milk.
Each tractor trailer will deliver 24 pallets of food with 56 boxes on each pallet for a total of 1,344 boxes total to be distributed in Pike.
For more information, call 770-567-1141.