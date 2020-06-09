COVID-19 confirmed cases at 61

The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Pike County climbed to 61 as of June 7, with three deaths and 11 hospitalizations.
Local residents who lost their battles with COVID-19 include a 46-year-old black male with underlying health conditions, a 77-year-old white male with underlying health conditions and a 59-year-old white male with no underlying health conditions.
Statewide, 2,180 have died with COVID-19 and there have been 51,898 confirmed cases and 8,685 hospitalizations.
In surrounding counties, there were 294 cases in Spalding with 21 deaths and 52 hospitalizations, 290 cases in Upson with 35 deaths and 43 hospitalizations, 106 cases in Meriwether with two deaths and 18 hospitalizations, and 76 cases in Lamar with three deaths and 12 hospitalizations.