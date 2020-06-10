Pike among state’s top 10 counties with highest net worth

Pike County was in the top 10 of a recently-released list of counties in Georgia with the highest net worth. Pike ranked in sixth place with a per capita income of $25,176, a per capita worth of $31,605, per capita debt of $39,610, net worth to income rate of 117.6%, net worth to debt rate of 123.2% and highest net worth indext of 31.09.
The top five counties in the state include Fayette County with the highest net worth of all, followed by Forsyth, Harris, Union and Rabun counties. The counties ranked after Pike (sixth) include Oconee, Butts, Henry and Columbia.
The study, conducted by SmartAsset, measured net worth, income and debt across counties in the U.S. to see where people have the highest per capita net worth.
“Our study aims to find the places in the United States where residents have the highest net worth. In order to do this we calculated two separate factors - net worth to income per capita and net worth to debt per capita,” said the SmartAsset press release. “First, we calculated the ratio of net worth to income per capita for every county. To achieve this, we divided the median household net worth by the average household size. We then divided that figure by the per capita income in each county. This number can serve as insight into how much people have saved or invested relative to their income.”
The study also calculated the ratio of net worth to debt per capita for each county. This figure was calculated by dividing the median household net worth by the average household size in each county. It was then divided by the per capita debt in each county, incorporating a view of county residents’ debt burden relative to their net worth.
The study created an overall index by combining the ratio of net worth to income per capita and net worth to debt per capita. The counties with the highest overall index values represent those who have accumulated the highest net worth per capita, relative to income and debt, according to the study.