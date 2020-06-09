Governor Brian P. Kemp swore Marie Greene Broder into the office of the District Attorney of the Griffin Judicial Circuit on June 2, 2020. Governor Kemp announced Broder’s appointment in February. She has been serving as Acting District Attorney until today. Broder is the first female to serve as District Attorney of the Griffin Judicial Circuit.
“I am very honored to appoint you to be the next District Attorney. I have heard great things from your local community of the work you have done,” said Gov. Kemp during the swearing-in ceremony. “I appreciate all you have done to serve as the District Attorney of the Griffin Judicial Circuit.”
Marie G. Broder earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and law degree from University of Georgia College of Law. She has served as an assistant district attorney and chief assistant district attorney.
“This Circuit is my home and my hometown. I am honored and humbled to serve,” she said. “My heartfelt thanks to Governor Kemp for this opportunity. I will work diligently to make sure that the Griffin Judicial Circuit remains a safe and wonderful place to live.”