Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Subscribe
Contact Us
Community Page
Local Weather
Sandra Winkler
The Pike County Journal-Reporter
Breaking News
News
Crime
Opinions
Sports
Births
Obituaries
Public Notices
Sandra Winkler
Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in
Death Notices
Monday, June 8. 2020
Sandra E. Winkler, age 75, of Zebulon, passed away June 6, 2020, at her home.
Sandra delivered newspapers in this area for many years.
No formal services are planned.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First Time Users Sign Up HERE!
Recent Stories
Tax assessments - not bills - mailed
Monday, June 8 2020
Sandra Winkler
Monday, June 8 2020
Escapee from Alabama caught in Pike
Friday, June 5 2020
Pike’s Bennie Rose honored on Country Music Highway
Thursday, June 4 2020
New AT&T cell tower approved in Meansville
Wednesday, June 3 2020
Archives
June 2020
May 2020
April 2020
Recent...
Older...
Copyright Notice
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter