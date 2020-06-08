/Unitedbank
Sandra Winkler

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
Death Notices
Monday, June 8. 2020
Sandra E. Winkler, age 75, of Zebulon, passed away June 6, 2020, at her home.

Sandra delivered newspapers in this area for many years.

No formal services are planned.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
