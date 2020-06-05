/Unitedbank
Escapee from Alabama caught in Pike

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Friday, June 5. 2020
Daniel Noon escaped from jail in Chambers County, Alabama earlier today and was tracked down by deputies in Pike on Midway Road after he stole a semi-truck and left it at the Ingles near the Pike County Line.

He was in custody for burglary and child support violations, according to information provided to the Pike County Sheriff's Office. He allegedly stole a semi-truck after his escape and it was recovered at the Ingles grocery store near the Spalding/Pike County line.

Pike County Sheriff's Office deputies and others searched and located him at around 1 p.m. on Midway Road.

"He initially lied to deputies about who he was but was identified as the wanted individual," said PCSO investigator David Neal. "He is currently in the Pike County Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Alabama where he will face charges of escape and motor vehicle theft."
