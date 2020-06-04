Pike’s Bennie Rose honored on Country Music Highway

A Pike County, KY native - and current Pike County, GA resident - was recently recognized for his achievements and involvement in his community by being honored on a sign along the renowned Country Music Highway in Kentucky where he grew up. He is honored on a sign along with Patty Loveless, his uncle Marlow Tackett and others.
The 2020 Kentucky General Assembly added Caney Creek, KY native and Molena, GA resident Bennie Rose to the Country Music Highway honorees. Rose was born in 1958 and he graduated from Virgie High School in 1977.
At the age of 11, he taught himself how to play the guitar after his father gave him his first one. He worked as an underground electrician in the coal business after high school, but continued with his interest in music.
“In 1994, the Kentucky legislature designated the highway as the Country Music Highway because so many country music stars lived near it and used it all the time,” said Bennie. “When you enter and exit each county, there are signs that include the country music stars from that area. Some of those honored on the Country Music Highway include Loretta Lynn, Chris Stapelton, Keith Whitley, Dwight Yoakam, The Judds, Billy Ray Cyrus and many more. This is such a great honor and God is so good. I give all credit to him. I’m very humbled by it. It’s a blessing from God himself for this old man. Sharing music is a blessing and I believe it’s a gift from God. I love playing and it just feels good to share that with others. It’s a blessing and an honor to be able to play music for anyone who wants to listen.”
After moving to Georgia in 2002, Bennie Rose and his family started frequenting The Music Barn in Williamson, making friends with Clifford Whitten and others. Bennie was one of the founding members of the band Due South, which was inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame on Nov. 23, 2014. The band played together for more than 10 years.
Bennie was individually inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame on Nov. 26, 2016.
Bennie established the Appalachian Travelers band in 2016 and it includes Bennie as lead singer and guitarist as well as musicians Mary Ann Moss, Dan Kilgore and Don Dysart. They play bluegrass music across the southeast and beyond. Over the weekend, Bennie and the Appalachian Travelers at the Christ Chapel Community Church outdoor service. Although the pandemic slowed their spring shows, they are scheduled to play in August at Nine Mile Bluegrass Festival in Pike County, TN, at Short Mountain Distillery in Tennessee and also perform on a Tennessee radio station near the Jack Daniels distillery.
“Through his drive and great musical talent, Bennie Rose has brought honor to Pike County,” Kentucky Senator Phillip Wheeler said. “His example serves as a beacon of hope for future generations of musical artists in Appalachia. It is fitting that Bennie be recognized for his achievements by being added to the Country Music Highway.”
The Country Music Highway, also known as U.S. 23, enters Kentucky from Ohio and travels south 144 miles through eastern Kentucky and exits into Virginia.
“This honor is well-deserved,” said his wife Tammy Rose who grew up in Pike County, KY also and met Bennie in high school. “He puts a lot into his music. He’s very dedicated to music and he loves it - and that shows.”
Story contributed to by TJ Caudill of WYMT Mountain News in eastern Kentucky.