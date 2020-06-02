Farmers to Families: Each Thursday in June

Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon will distribute the USDA Farmers to Families food box program for four weeks in June.
“Each Thursday afternoon in June we will give out 1,344 fresh food boxes,” said Mike Cox. “That amounts to more than 25,000 pounds of food each week.”
The food distribution is not based on income and will start on Thursday, June 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the new Christ Chapel location at 68 Old Zebulon Road. Each Farmers to Families Box will include 4 pounds of fruit, 4 pounds of vegetables, 5 pounds of pre-cooked meats, 1 pound of cheese, 1 pound of butter and a half gallon of milk.
Each tractor trailer will deliver 24 pallets of food with 56 boxes on each pallet for a total of 1,344 boxes total to be distributed in Pike.
For more information, call 770-567-1141.
Last week on Friday, Pastor Timothy Starks of Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Meansville secured a separate shipment of fruits and vegetables that were distributed to local citizens through Mount Nebo Baptist Church, Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon and many other churches. Each box included potatoes, onions, cabbage, lettuce, squash, apples, oranges and lemons. Other organizations from the area distributed the food as well.
“There is a need in this area to assist and help people and these were great products from Phoenix Produce and the USDA,” said pastor Starks. “I think this is the season and the opportunity for the church to really shower love upon the communities and to unite together to make sure that all people know that the church is here for them and that the church cares. We want to do whatever we can to help give back to our communities. Whether it be from a non-profit organization or the church, we are here to break down barriers and provide for the needs that are in our community.”