New AT&T cell tower approved in Meansville

Pike County commissioners approved a special exception request for a new telecommunications tower on Pine Valley Road in Meansville during their May 26 meeting.
The request was made by applicant Providence Consulting for AT&T and owner Charles Allen Harris and will allow for the tower and supporting structures to be built on a 73-acre property south of the Girl Scout Camp on Pine Valley Road. Brad Vaughan, Director of Planning and Development, clarified that at one time there was a preliminary plat for a subdivision on the subject property but that application has been rescinded.
“The owner chose to abandon the subdivision project and move forward with telecommunications tower instead,” said Vaughan. “Any telecommunications tower must be approved via special exception process.”
“There is a concurrent variance that was approved last Thursday at the Board of Appeals meeting. This telecommunications tower will be a self supporting structure.”
Those who spoke in favor of the cell tower included Andy Rotenstreich, Phil McCrary, Madeline Wagner, Julie Peters and John Mixon. No one spoke in opposition. It was noted that the cell tower would be built on the property of Charles and Amy Harris.
“We did received an unanimous recommendation for approval from the Board of Appeals on Thursday night,” said Rotenstreich. “AT&T is trying to make sure we are getting better coverage in Pike County. This tower will be located in an area to cover Meansville. This will be a fully functional cell tower of 250 feet which should give us good coverage. The closest cell tower is more than five miles away. This site will have AT&T’s latest technology which is currently 4G which can be upgrade to the 5G when the time comes. This tower will be equipped with the First Net network. First Net is a federally funded First Responder network that the federal government put out for bid and AT&T won that bid; it is a result of 9-11 when police could not connect with fire or EMA.”
Rotenstreich said there were a few properties that were large enough but this property was best suited for the tower. He said with the property being 73 acres, heavily wooded and vacant, it was a good site aesthetically.
“You will not see the compound from any public right-of-way, it will be well within the matured trees, and from a distance you will see the top of the tower,” said Rotenstreich.
Vaughan noted there will be a white strobe light at the top of the tower during the day and it will flash red at night. The light halfway up is FAA requirements.
The county also:
• Approved the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2020-2025 and authorized the chairman to sign the resolution. EMA director Jimmy Totten said the plan is created every five years and focuses on the county’s response to natural disasters. He said the plan makes the county eligible for grants, including around $34,000 from FEMA with $8,000 from in-kind matching by the county.
• Approved use of the courthouse grounds for a Pike County Arts Council concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
• Approved a revised plat from Steve Reeves for Whitehorse Subdivision off Beeks Road, redrawing three lots.
• Heard from Randall Moss who presented the board with a copy of the 2020 Bill of Peace.