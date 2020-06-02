Thinking for a change: Class action

As you make your tentative steps into the world as adults, allow me to offer a couple of bites of food for thought to power your journey.
See the world. Seriously, once it is again safe to do so, travel. It’s never been easier, nor has it ever been more affordable. There is so much world out there that you cannot even imagine. You can’t read it in books, or see it on a screen. It must be experienced. Breathe the air, meet the people, eat the food, learn the customs. Once you have done so, you will never be the same.
When choosing a mate, do so wisely. The person with whom you choose to partner will determine a great deal of your happiness. Beauty fades. Be certain that your attraction is far more than physical. Seek intelligence, strength, courage, an adventuresome spirit, and a complementary personality.
Do not be defined by politics, either yours or your parents. Be flexible, be openminded and accepting of diverse beliefs and ideas. Be opinionated, but not doctrinaire. Seek to understand before you seek to command.
Embrace your values and be true to yourself. Decisions define your future, so make them informed, reasoned, and values-based. Your intuition will tell you the right way, but you must still decide. One wrong decision can lead to a lifetime of regret. Ask yourself, “Is it worth it? Does it move me in the direction of my dreams?”
If you have a dream, follow it. Now. But again, use your values and intuition. Watch out for those who would exploit your dream, and listen to the advice of trusted friends and family over those who may not have your best interests at heart.
Life is nothing like high school. The course of your life is largely up to you. Stretch yourself. Challenge yourself. Imagine what you want to do with your life, and then create a plan to achieve it. Warning: Your first plan may turn into something entirely different, and that is fine, so long as you agree to the change. And sometimes, those changes of course lead to the most joyous adventures.
Live. Don’t sit behind a desk and stare at a screen too much. Get out. Move around. Run. Play. Work will consume much of your life, and work is important, but living is more so. Work to live, and not vice-versa.
Enjoy your life. There will be ups, downs, highs, and lows. Deal with them. Be cheerful and always remember that this too shall pass … both the good and the bad. Stay focused, stay healthy, and stay true. Remember where you came from. Remember who you are. You will be fine. You really will.
Think about it!
Anthony Vinson is a freelance writer, speaker and humorist for hire. He lives in Williamson, GA, and can be reached at advkdv@att.net.