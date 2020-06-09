The polls will be open at all Pike precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day Tuesday, June 9. Check regularly for election night updates, including totals for each candidate as precincts are reported.
“We encourage everyone to vote in the manner that is best for them, whether that be by mail or in person,” said election supervisor Lynn Vickers. “We want everyone to stay safe and we have several measures in place for early voting. We will be limiting how many are in the office at a time and citizens will be asked to stay six feet apart. They will be offered hand sanitizer and we will have boxes of kleenex to use to touch the stylus and other equipment.”
Poll workers will be protected with a clear partition between them and voters as well as having access to masks and gloves.
Local candidates running for office include Beth Camp for District 131 State Representative, Rebekah Hanson and Pam Thompson for Pike County Clerk of Superior Court; Marcia Callaway Ingram for Magistrate Judge; Virginia ‘Ginny’ Blakeney and Brent Taylor for Pike County Probate Judge; Jimmy Thomas for sheriff; Jason Proctor and Homer Gibbins for District 3 commissioner; James Jenkins and Tricia Gwyn for District 4 commissioner, Briar Johnson for commission chairman; Donna Chapman for tax commissioner; Denise Burrell and Marci Hanson for the District 3 school board seat; Marcie Bradberry and Chris Childress for the District 4 school board seat; Emily O’Steen for the District 5 school board seat; and Terrell Moody for coroner.
Numbers will reflect each precinct reporting so far, followed by the total. Precincts reporting so far include the Zebulon Precinct, Molena Precinct, Meansville Precinct, Concord Precinct, Williamson Precinct, Hollonville Precinct, Second District Precinct, Lifsey Springs Precinct:
DISTRICT 131 STATE REPRESENTATIVE:
Beth Camp - 3,166
Kenny Coggins - 1,373
DISTRICT 3 COMMISSION:
Jason Proctor - 822
Homer Gibbons - 343
DISTRICT 4 COMMISSION:
James Jenkins - 712
Tricia Gwyn - 542
CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT:
Rebekah Hanson - 2,210
Pam Thompson - 2,354
PROBATE COURT JUDGE:
Ginny Woodall Blakeney - 3,222
Brent Taylor - 2,015
DISTRICT 3 SCHOOL BOARD:
Denise Burrell - 585
Marci Hanson - 292
DISTRICT 4 SCHOOL BOARD:
Marcie Bradberry - 448
Chris Childress - 392