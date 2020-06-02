Election day is June 9; early voting ends June 5

The polls will be open at all Pike precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day Tuesday, June 9. Advance voting will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week day until Friday, June 5 and all absentee ballot applications must be returned to the Pike County board of elections office at 81 Jackson Street by 5 p.m. on June 5. All absentee ballots must be returned to the office by June 9 and there is a mail slot at the elections office where they can be dropped off. Citizens who have requested or received absentee ballots but who would like to vote in person need to have their absentee ballot with them when they arrive to vote. An affidavit has to be signed to cancel that ballot.
“We encourage everyone to vote in the manner that is best for them, whether that be by mail or in person,” said election supervisor Lynn Vickers. “We want everyone to stay safe and we have several measures in place for early voting. We will be limiting how many are in the office at a time and citizens will be asked to stay six feet apart. They will be offered hand sanitizer and we will have boxes of kleenex to use to touch the stylus and other equipment.”
Poll workers will be protected with a clear partition between them and voters as well as having access to masks and gloves.
Of 13,500 absentee ballot applications that were mailed, more than 3,500 have been returned. The applications are due back by June 5 and there is a mail slot at the elections office where they can be dropped off.
Local candidates running for office include Beth Camp for District 131 State Representative, Rebekah Hanson and Pam Thompson for Pike County Clerk of Superior Court; Marcia Callaway Ingram for Magistrate Judge; Virginia ‘Ginny’ Blakeney and Brent Taylor for Pike County Probate Judge; Jimmy Thomas for sheriff; Jason Proctor and Homer Gibbins for District 3 commissioner; James Jenkins and Tricia Gwyn for District 4 commissioner, Briar Johnson for commission chairman; Donna Chapman for tax commissioner; Denise Burrell and Marci Hanson for the District 3 school board seat; Marcie Bradberry and Chris Childress for the District 4 school board seat; Emily O’Steen for the District 5 school board seat; and Terrell Moody for coroner.