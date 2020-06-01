Bill H. Poston

Mr. Bill Henry Poston, age 71, of Zebulon, passed away May 30, 2020. He was born in Brunswick, son of the late Carl Poston and Nellie Carroll Poston Dickerson. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army. He was proud to serve in the Vietnam War and fight for his country. He was a fireman for the Clayton County Fire Department for 32 years before retiring. Bill was a good man and an adamant golfer. He enjoyed fishing, being near the water, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He always put others before himself. He was a caretaker for his mother and other siblings in their aging years. He loved his Momma, Ms. Nellie, and cared for her through her cancer. He adored his kids and grandkids, and was a solid foundation, dependable and loyal.
Bill shared his testimony with others. His family rejoices in knowing that he is in Heaven.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Calvin Poston.
He is survived by his wife: Marcia Pilcher Poston; children and their spouses: Jason and Kelley Poston of Zebulon, Nicki and Evan Papadakis of Cumming, and Lindy Pruitt Langford and Keith Langford of Williamson; grandchildren: Nolan Poston, Nina, Eliana and Jack Papadakis and Chase Pruitt; sisters and brothers-in-law: Janice and Norbert Jones of Savannah and Carla and Carl Colquett of Madison; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mark and Sheron Pilcher of Griffin, Kathy Brake of Griffin and Carol and Douglas Taylor of Williamson; several nieces and nephews and many friends
.
A memorial service will be held. Please contact the family for information.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.