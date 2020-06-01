Marion Gooden

Mr. Marion Otis Gooden, age 92, of Meansville, passed away May 29, 2020, at his home. He was born in Meansville, son of the late Trummie Tilton Gooden and Addie Willoughby Gooden. Mr. Gooden was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in WWII. He was a long-time member of Meansville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Mr. Gooden worked in the warehouse of JC Penney in Jonesboro for 20 years before retiring. He was a member of American Legion Post #197 in Zebulon and enjoyed gardening, fishing and camping.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and a sister, Calvin, Harold, Jimmy, Harvey and Marie.
He is survived by his wife: Edith Gooden; sons and daughters-in-law: Danny and Amy Gooden of Griffin and Mark and Karen Gooden of Barnesville; sisters: Betty Bradshaw of Meansville and Margie Perdue of Yatesville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 31, 3:00 p.m., in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hwy. 18 & 109, Barnesville. Pastor John Blackmon will officiate.
A visitation will be held graveside 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meansville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 239, Meansville, GA 30256.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.