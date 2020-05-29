Thomas Mark Brown, 59, of Zebulon, husband of Brandy Hester Brown died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.
Born in Newport, RI, March 24, 1961, he was a son of Phyllis Lifsey Brown and the late Thomas Franklin Brown. He was a US Navy Veteran and had worked with KIA Motor Manufacturing since the plant’s inception. He was a sports fan and loved all sports in the state of Georgia. He was an avid runner and had recently taken up the game of golf.
In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Brown.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two daughters, Kelly Godfrey and husband Ryan of Molena and Ashley Moore and husband Mark of Meansville; two grandchildren, Riley and Brody; a brother, Tony Brown and wife Elizabeth of Gilbert, AZ; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces also survive.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and current restrictions, a private family visitation will be Monday, June 1, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Haisten McCullough Funeral Home. Private Military Honors will be conducted.
Those desiring may make memorials to the Navy Memorial Foundation, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20004.
