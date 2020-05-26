Mandy Cloy earns honor as Georgia Teacher Hero

Grace Ed Technologies recently selected three Georgia teachers as their 2019-2020 Heroes, including Pike County Primary School’s Mandy Cloy who has gone above and beyond for her students this school year.
Georgia educators from a Grace Ed Technologies partner district that has implemented the CENTEGIX CrisisAlert solution were able to nominate a K-12 teacher who demonstrated extraordinary dedication, effort, character and ability during this unprecedented academic year.
Among nearly 60 highly qualified entries from every region of the state, three true heroes were chosen.
Mandy Cloy was described as a “phenomenal first grade teacher who considers all students as her own children” by her principal April Teal-Phagan who said she has been a true hero during the shutdown of schools. Phagan described some of Cloy’s servant efforts to the community.
“Ms. Cloy not only checks on the academic needs of our students, but she also makes sure they have enough to eat. She has made multiple home visits to deliver food to students who do not have transportation to come to the school pick-up lines. Upon hearing that one parent was having to wash clothes in the bathtub, she collected quarters so the family could use the laundry mat and is working on supplying them with further resources. Mandy truly practices what she preaches as she has sheltered two high school students in her home during this time. When anyone spends any significant amount of time with her, one feels uplifted and at home. The burdens of others become her own, and she is the first one to cheer on the success of others as well.”