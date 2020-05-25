119 undergo COVID-19 testing

More than 100 residents of Pike and surrounding counties took advantage of a drive-through COVID-19 testing center at Pike County Elementary School last week.
District 4 Public Health workers, along with members from the air reserve guard unit from Warner Robins and members of the Pike County Health Department tested 119 patients at the school on Tuesday, May 19.
The results of the tests will be available seven days from when they were submitted to the lab and the Pike County Journal Reporter will publish the results.
“I am very happy with the turn out for testing,” said EMA director Jimmy Totten. “I would like to thank public health and the school system for making this possible for our local residents.”