Georgia hospitalized COVID-19 patients drop; Pike stays steady

Friday, May 22. 2020
Georgia has seen a 40% drop in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since May 1, according to Governor Brian P. Kemp. There are 887 Georgians currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Kemp also announced that Georgia has tested 59.7% of all nursing home residents. Pike Manor has yet to have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“One of the key battlefields in our fight against COVID-19 is Georgia’s nursing homes, and we are laser-focused on providing the necessary protective equipment and testing to keep our most vulnerable citizens safe,” said Governor Kemp. “We also continue to see encouraging COVID-19 hospitalization data from Georgia’s hospitals. I deeply appreciate their commitment to caring for Georgians fighting this virus, and I look forward to continuing our partnership to provide treatment to these patients. As a reminder, Georgia’s health systems are ready to serve patients for elective procedures and routine appointments. We strongly encourage everyone to get important check-ups on their calendar.”

As of press time on May 22, Pike County was at 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and nine hospitalizations. Lamar jumped to 50 cases, Spalding was at 246, Upson had 271 cases and Meriwether was at 77 cases.
