Top of the class: Valedictorians and Salutatorians

It’s been anything but a typical senior year, but Pike County’s top seniors will still have an opportunity to speak during formal graduation ceremonies set for Saturday, July 25. Pike County High School’s Valedictorian is Jolie Turner and the Salutatorian is Isabel McClelland. CrossPointe Christian Academy’s valedictorian is Maddy Fulop and the Salutatorian is Cameron Haney.
“The pandemic definitely cut off our school year unexpectedly, but I’m glad our administrators are helping us have our activities later in the summer,” said PCHS Valedictorian Jolie Turner. “To all the students affected by the pandemic, we’ll get through this together! While some of us may be quarantined with only our families, we’re not alone in this. And to everyone testing online, good luck!”
Jolie Turner, Valedictorian
Jolie Turner will graduate as Valedictorian with a 4.3 GPA after taking nine AP classes at Pike County High School. She plans to attend the University of Georgia.
“I plan on studying a subject related to history, either as a major or minor, such as anthropology. I’ve always been in interested in world history, and if I could carry this interest into a successful career one way or another, I’d be ecstatic,” she said.
Jolie was the president of the National Honor Society and a member of Student Council, FFA and the Science National Honor Society.
“I’m glad I came to PCHS after middle school,” she said. “The teachers, students, and administrators here can be so giving, and I appreciate what the community has done for me.”
“The best friends I’ve made - Belle Helms, Caidee Dobbs and CJ Brown - mean the world to me, and I hope we stay in touch long after high school. We’ve had such fun times together. Thank you PCHS!”
Jolie is the daughter of September Bedingfield.
Isabel McClelland, Salutatorian
Isabel McClelland will graduate as Salutatorian with a 4.33 GPA after taking seven AP classes at Pike County High School. She also dual enrolled at Gordon State College, earning credits for Physical Science, English 1102, Drawing I, Voice I and choir.
She plans to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design to pursue a career as an artist.
“I hope to become an illustrator. The endgame is to either illustrate comic books or to do concept design for film and TV.
I knew from a very young age that I wanted to do something related to art. At first, it seemed completely out of reach, like when kids say they want to be rock stars when they grow up. I loved art, though, so I worked at it and studied it just like you would anything else,” she said. “What started as a creative hobby ended being what I was really, really good at. I’m grateful for the support and encouragement from my parents and art teachers.”
She was involved in NHS, NAHS, theatre, thespian society and the academic team at PCHS.
She is the daughter of Lynn and Keith McClelland, the sister of Connor McClelland.
“My creative outlets, such as art and drama, were vitally important to my well-being. Balance is important, and being involved in those activities from elementary school upward not only introduced me to some of my best friends, but offered a reprieve from academic rigor, which greatly contributed to my all-around success as a student,” she said. I’ve been very fortunate in that myself and my family have not been affected by the virus. However, like the rest of my classmates, I’m disappointed that I didn’t get the traditional senior year experience. If there’s any positive aspect, it’s that the pandemic has forced me to appreciate the little things quite a bit more than I used to.”
Maddy Fulop, Valedictorian
Maddy Fulop started at CrossPointe Christian Academy in the ninth grade. She is part of the student council (Vice President), National Honor Society, Beta Club, archery team, literary team and theatre. She was also the school’s STAR student.
“I like to read, draw, paint, listen to music, play various instruments (primarily piano and bass guitar) and collect vinyl records, among other things,” she said.
Maddy plans to attend the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.
“So far, I’m planning to get a bachelor’s in criminal justice with a concentration in forensics, minoring in psychology. With that, I’m thinking of becoming a forensic investigator or a forensic psychologist,” she said. “I also quite like the idea of working in the film industry or with foreign languages as a translator, perhaps.”
Cameron Haney, Salutatorian
Cameron Haney has attended CrossPointe Christian Academy since she was in ninth grade. She has served as a teacher’s aide and has been involved with Student Council.
“Outside of school, I volunteer with my church and go on mission trips during the summer,” she said. “I work at a day care. I spend a lot of quality time with my family and friends.”
Cameron plans to go to Gordon State College and earn a bachelor of science degree in mathematics with a secondary teaching certificate. She also has an alternative plan.
“If that does not suit me, I plan on going into nursing to be a midwife,” she said.