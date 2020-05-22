Post 197’s Memorial Day program to be broadcast on radio

The Pike Memorial Day Observance Program will be broadcast over the radio this year as the Pike County American Legion Family 197 plans to celebrate with citizens at 10 a.m. May 25.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic still in force, the American Legion is excited about broadcasting the Memorial Day program on WKEU “The Rock,” FM 88.9 and AM 1450. This is the first time the Legion Family has conducted this type of patriotic program,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson. “Memorial Day is normally reserved to honor the military who have died defending the freedoms we enjoy every day. Based on the current pandemic, the Legion Family decided they would make this an even more special Memorial Day.”
The program will feature special prayers and tributes dedicated to health care workers, first responders, and military which will include Last Call, three Federal Signal Que siren blasts, three-round volley and taps. Special music will be played during the occasion. Veterans from Pike County who died since last Memorial Day will be recognized and honored. On Memorial Day, the flags will be at half-staff from dawn to noon and a new wreath will be posted at the Pike County Veterans Memorial.
“Times have been rough during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a war going on, and the front lines are in hospitals and those who respond to patients with the disease. Health care workers and first responders have always been our heroes; however, now more than ever, they are risking their lives and dying helping to save Americans every minute of the day,” said Richardson. “So, for this program, not only will the military be honored and remembered, but also our first responders and health care workers. Listen as we honor our great military, first responders and health care workers.”