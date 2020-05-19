Advance voting ongoing in Pike

Citizens can vote early this week through June 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Pike board of elections office at 81 Jackson Street and Saturday voting will be offered May 30, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We encourage everyone to vote in the manner that is best for them, whether that be by mail or in person,” said election supervisor Lynn Vickers. “We want everyone to stay safe and we have several measures in place for early voting. We will be limiting how many are in the office at a time and citizens will be asked to stay six feet apart. They will be offered hand sanitizer and we will have boxes of kleenex to use to touch the stylus and other equipment.”
Poll workers will be protected with a clear partition between them and voters as well as having access to masks and gloves.
Of 13,500 absentee ballot applications that were mailed, more than 3,200 have been returned and 900 ballots have been mailed in as well. The applications are due back by June 5 and there is a mail slot at the elections office where they can be dropped off.
“Applications are due back by June 5 but the sooner they are returned, the quicker the vendor can send out the ballot to ensure votes get back to be counted,” said Vickers. “We have had voters call and say they prefer to vote in person and that is fine but we encourage citizens to vote absentee if they are not feeling well.”
Local candidates running for office include Beth Camp for District 131 State Representative, Rebekah Hanson and Pam Thompson for Pike County Clerk of Superior Court; Marcia Callaway Ingram for Magistrate Judge; Virginia ‘Ginny’ Blakeney and Brent Taylor for Pike County Probate Judge; Jimmy Thomas for sheriff; Jason Proctor and Homer Gibbins for District 3 commissioner; James Jenkins and Tricia Gwyn for District 4 commissioner, Briar Johnson for commission chairman; Donna Chapman for tax commissioner; Denise Burrell and Marci Hanson for the District 3 school board seat; Marcie Bradberry and Chris Childress for the District 4 school board seat; Emily O’Steen for the District 5 school board seat; and Terrell Moody for coroner.
Republican Beth Camp, who is the current District 4 school board member for Pike, qualified to run for the District 131 Representative seat as did Republican Kenny Coggins of Thomaston and Democrat Chris Benton, also of Thomaston. Pike County’s Ken Pullin has decided not to run for re-election for the District 131 seat.
For District 16 senator, incumbent Republican Marty Harbin has qualified as well as Democrat Cinquez Jester of Griffin.
Incumbent Scott Ballard qualified as a Griffin Judicial Court judge as did Judge W. Fletcher Sams.
The primary runoff will be held Aug. 11.