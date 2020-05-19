/Unitedbank
Fugitive arrest made with help of ZPD

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Tuesday, May 19. 2020
A fugitive who was wanted for multiple felony charges in several jurisdictions - including aggravated assault against a Pike officer and weapons offenses - was arrested last week thanks to the Zebulon Police Department and several other agencies. Terrell King was found hiding in a shed behind a residence at 136 Long View Loop in Upson County and was taken into custody without incident with the help of the Zebulon Police Department, U.S. Marshall Service, Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Thomaston Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, May 14 around 12:20 p.m.

