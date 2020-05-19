Graduates to be honored despite pandemic

The final days of the school year weren’t quite the same for local students as they spent their ninth week homeschooling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of a May graduation, the Pike County High School Class of 2020 will take part in commencement exercises on Saturday, July 25 at 9 a.m. at Pirate Stadium.
“I know you have worked 13 years of your life to get to this point, your senior year, when the spotlight is on you,” said PCHS principal Kevin Huffstetler. “Graduation is my favorite night of the year and you have earned it.”
In addition to Senior Week activities, members of the community are asked to show support for local athletes and members of the Class of 2020 at a Monday, July 20 parade starting at 7 p.m. from the high school to the courthouse and back. All seniors and spring sports participants are invited to participate in the special parade to honor local students.
The Pike County Journal Reporter will honor all seniors with the special Graduation Edition to be published Wednesday, July 22. To purchase an ad to honor students, call 770-567-3446 or email jennifer@pikecountygeorgia.com.
In order for students to drop off textbooks and other school materials while collecting their own personal items, PCHS has planned pick up dates from June 2-4.
• Tuesday, June 2 from 4-7 p.m. will be for students with last names beginning A-G;
• Wednesday, June 3rd from 4-7 p.m. will be for students with last names beginning H-Q;
• Thursday, June 4th from 4-7 PM will be for students with last names beginning R-Z.
“The COVID-19 outbreak is leaving many feeling anxious, angry, sad or scared. School counselors are available via email during school hours while the school is shut down,” said the school’s site.
Students with last names A-L can contact Liz Fordham at fordhah@pike.k12.ga.us and students with last names M-Z can contact Holly Cantrell at cantreh@pike.k12.ga.us.
OTHER AREA GRADUATION PLANS:
CrossPointe Christian Academy in Hollonville will host drive-in Awards Ceremonies as well as graduation on May 21. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. CrossPointe’s formal graduation ceremony Saturday, July 25 at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Williamson.
Rock Springs Christian Academy will hold their graduation ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31 but due to social distancing guidelines, the ceremony will be closed to the public. Each family will be given 10 tickets. Only those with a ticket will be allowed entry.
Southern Crescent Technical College will host a parade of graduates Thursday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Griffin campus. All graduates will remain in their cars for the processional. Faculty and staff will maintain proper social distancing during the event. SCTC has a formal graduation set Nov. 30 at First Assembly of God Church in Griffin.