COVID-19 numbers in Pike stay steady

Pike’s COVID-19 positive cases did not increase at all since May 13, according to the Department of Public Health report on Monday morning. Pike has held steady at 44 cases with two deaths and nine hospitalizations.
COVID-19 testing was ramped up in Georgia last week as the state received more than $260 million in federal funding to increase testing capacity. The tests are free and were offered at Pike County Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 on the bus lot side of 607 Pirate Drive in Zebulon.
“Testing is a critical element of our phased approach to get America back to work,” said Senator David Perdue. “This CARES Act funding will allow Georgia to expand its testing capacity and test as many people as possible, even asymptomatic individuals. As we continue to gradually reopen the economy, we must ensure our healthcare system has the testing capabilities and resources necessary to identify and contain COVID-19.”
The funding, to be awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services, was authorized through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, commonly known as CARES Act 3.5. The Administration announced last week that $11 billion will be distributed to help provide states with the resources they need to meet their testing goals.
Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan issued a statement about possibly reconvening the 2020 legislative session in mid-June.
“Per the adjournment resolution the Speaker and I must agree on a reconvening date, and that process is ongoing,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “We continue to work closely with the Senate Administrative Affairs team to create procedures that allow us to return safely to the Capitol. I am diligently working to implement a Senate-wide testing program for all Senate members and staff prior to session reconvening. June 15 will give members enough time, after the primary election, to be tested for free at their local health departments, which all Georgians are able to do.”