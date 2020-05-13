Arnold Jones

Mr. Arnold Hubert Jones, age 78, of Zebulon, passed away May 10, 2020. He grew up in Pike County, son of the late James Hubert Jones and Laura Sue Quick Jones. Arnold was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as an Electrician and an Electrical Inspector, retiring from the Department of Transportation. He was a Mason and member of Montgomery Lodge #31 and the American Legion Post 197, both in Zebulon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Franklin Jones.
He is survived by his wife: Brenda Jones; daughters and sons-in-law: Cassandra and Gary Hettermann of Concord and Lori Anne and Tim Pritchard of Senoia; grandchildren: Blair Bush, Blake Toombs, and Karlton Waddell; great-grandson: Bentley Waddell; former wife and friend: Winnona Steele of Griffin; sisters and brothers-in-law: Lucille and Earnest McCurry of LaGrange, Virginia and Charles Phillips of Mountville, and Carolyn Laverne and Billy Mitchell of Zebulon; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2 p.m., in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, 7327 Hwy. 109, Molena. Dr. Bud Gleaton will officiate.
Visitation will be held graveside 1:30 – 2 p.m., (with social distancing).
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.