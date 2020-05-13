Frank Garfield Noon III, affectionately known as “Gary,” 74, of Lafayette Alabama, passed April 26, 2020, due to complications of a stroke at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama.
Gary, son of Frank and Barbara Noon, was born on February 24, 1946, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. When he was ten, the family relocated, settling in Forrest Park, GA. Frank and Barbara Noon helped found one of the first swim teams at Forrest Park High School, where Gary became a champion swimmer, in addition to excelling as an athlete on the football field.
Gary began an apprenticeship after high school, as a tool and die maker, which forged the way for his career as a valuable asset to both General Motors and Ford Motor Company, as a member of the UAW. Gary became a mentor to others in his field and helped numerous apprentices achieve their dreams of becoming journeymen.
Carrying this mentorship mentality throughout all facets of his life, Gary taught many to love the local woods, rivers, and lakes. He relished the moments in which he was able to guide a beginner through catching their first fish or taking an animal in their first hunt.
Gary was the “Mr. Fix It” of the family – there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He also had a passion for antiques and restoring old items that others considered useless. Gary used to say, “I can weld anything, from the crack of dawn to a broken heart.”
Gary brought laughter to every room he entered. The memories of his fantastic sense of humor will be remembered for generations to come for hilarious one-liners, including, “this is harder than putting socks on a rooster!”
Gary also achieved 3rd degree Master Mason along with devoting much of his time to help anyone in need.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Barbra Noon. He is survived by his wife Dana McWhorter Noon, and their oldest son, Frank G Noon IV “Bo” and Crystal Noon, and their children, Frank G. Noon V “Hunter,” Neveah and Jada Evans; their youngest son, Daniel Alan Noon, and his children, Danslee, Jamie and David Noon; and his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Phil Wrye, and their daughters, Meredith and Kendall Wrye. He is also survived by his siblings, brother Alan Keith Noon and wife Debbie Noon, and sisters Ruthann Marie Noon Crosby and Peggi Lyn Noon, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 30th at 2:00 central time 3:00 eastern standard time at Pleasant Grove Christian Church cemetery located at 4455 CR-53 Lafayette, AL 36862
Jeff Jones Funeral Home Lafayette Alabama