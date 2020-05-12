Tax collections down $147,000 in Pike

The state of Georgia reported a $1.03 billion - or 35.9 percent - decrease in tax collections for April 2020 compared to collections in 2019. Pike County is also reporting a decrease in collections but with the office reopening this week, tax commissioner Donna Chapman said she expects those collections to pick up.
For April 2020, there was a decrease in TAVT collections of $147,000 from what was collected in April 2019.
“One of the biggest factors in this decrease is the fact that we were closed to the public for the month of April and the casual sale titles were not processed,” said Chapman. “The state did extend deadlines for casual purchases made May 16 and after to June 15 without penalty. I would also think that the dealerships have experienced a decrease in sales for April as well.”
The ad valorem and tag fees collected in April were down by $29,800.
“This amount has decreased every year since the TAVT law was implemented in 2013. As cars are sold that were originally in the ad valorem system, they go into the TAVT system, which decreases the amount of ad valorem on vehicles each year,” she said.
The property tax collection was up $53,000. A tax sale that was planned for April but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, public utilities were due in April.
“I’m sure the low fall of collections will impact both the county and the school. But I’m very hopeful that May and June will have increases to cover the losses for April,” said Chapman. “My office has been open the past two weeks by appointment only to process titles. We plan to reopen Monday, May 11 to the public with a restriction of only three people in the office at a time. People may have to wait outside, but we are trying to maintain the 6 foot rule and we are trying to provide safety to our taxpayers as well as our employees. By reopening we should see an increase in TAVT collections in that we will be processing a lot of titles that would have been processed in April.”
The office allows partial payments on property taxes as long as the payments are made each and every month.
“I encourage those that are experiencing financial hard times to communicate a workable plan with me and stick with it,” said Chapman.