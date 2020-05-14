/Unitedbank
/Eedition

BIG DAY: Pike’s graduation set for July 25

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Thursday, May 14. 2020
Despite the disruption in the school year due to COVID-19, Pike County High School students will graduate during commencement exercises set for Saturday, July 25 at 9 a.m. at Pirate Stadium.

The Pike County Journal Reporter will honor all seniors with the special Graduation Edition on July 22. To purchase an ad to honor students, call 770-567-3446 or email jennifer@pikecountygeorgia.com.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is leaving many feeling anxious, angry, sad or scared. School counselors are available via email during school hours while the school is shut down,” said the school’s site.

Students with last names A-L can contact Liz Fordham at fordhah@pike.k12.ga.us and students with last names M-Z can contact Holly Cantrell at cantreh@pike.k12.ga.us.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter