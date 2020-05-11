Citizens honor health care workers and firefighters

Pike citizens Bryan and Kathy Richardson of Concord set up as a tribute their 30x20 foot American flag and light it up at night to honor the health care workers across this nation who have dedicated themselves to their profession, provided care, aid and comfort to over a million COVID-19 patients as well as those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
Every day since April 27, the flag has flown in honor of the health care workers and at night the flag glows in blue. As requested, on the evening of May 4, the blue lights were change to red lights in honor of firefighters who not only are first responders putting their lives at risk, but also reacting as first responders to help coronavirus victims.
“Health care workers and first responders have always been our heroes; however, right now, more than ever, they are risking their lives on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus. They deserve recognition and our prayers,” said Bryan Richardson. “As of May 5, the flag and blue light represent health care workers and all first responders. We are not sure when to end the tribute and take the flag and lights down. We got this idea from observing New York City lighting up the Empire State Building and Paris lighting up the Eiffel Tower in blue in honor of health care workers. We thought we could do something similar in Pike.”