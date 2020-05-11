Charles Wayne Martin, age 56, of Molena, passed away May 7, 2020, at his home. Wayne was a 1982 graduate of Pike County High School. He worked as an electrician. He liked to collect things and enjoyed fishing and boating.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Weldon Martin and his brother, Michael Martin.
He is survived by his daughters and a son-in-law: Tiffany and David Edmonds of Missouri and Erin Black of Griffin; grandchildren: Payton, Zoey, and Charleigh Edmonds, Haley Henriksen, Kristian Black, and Skylar lovelady; mother: Judy Martin of Molena; sister: Dianne Lyle of Molena; girlfriend of 12 years: Nancy Gordy and her daughters, Amanda Lee Calvert and Samantha Melton all of Thomaston; nieces and nephews: Tommy, Chris, Hannah, Brianna and Michael; and his dog Coco.
A memorial service is being planned.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.