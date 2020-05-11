Mr. Robert Lynwood Huckaby, age 84, of Meansville, passed away May 8, 2020.
He was born in Pike County, son of the late John David Huckaby and Wesley Maddox Huckaby. Robert was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving at Ft. Hood and in Germany. He retired after 21 years of service. He received a Bronze Star for his combat duty in Vietnam. After his military career, Robert worked at Burruss State Prison in Forsyth, where he retired as Deputy Warden. He served as a Lt. in the Meansville Fire Department and Sergeant at Arms for American Legion Post 197 in Zebulon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Huckaby, and brothers, James Huckaby and Lamar Huckaby, and a sister Margaret Hutchinson.
He is survived by his son: Stefan Huckaby of Meansville; daughter and son-in-law: Angela and Baron Neuendorf; grandchildren: Jessica and Patrick Neuendorf; brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Shirley Huckaby of Adel, sister and brother-in-law: Betty Ann and Nathan Cooper of Griffin; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2 p.m. at Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville. Bryan Richardson, Commander, American Legion Post 197, will officiate.
Visitation will be held graveside 1-2 p.m.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.