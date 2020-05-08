Diane Whatley

Diane Grande Whatley, age 67, of Pike County, passed away May 6, 2020, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. Diane was a first grade teacher for Lamar, Pike and Spalding counties for a total of 27 years. After retiring, she taught at Rock Springs Christian Academy for an additional three years. Diane loved teaching children to read. She was a member of St. Peter the Rock Catholic Church at The Rock where she served as Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed walking and sewing.
She is survived by her husband: Mike Whatley; daughter and son-in-law: Melissa Whatley and Tim Gupton of Athens; son: Mark Whatley of Athens; brother and sister-in-law: Michael and Sherri Grande of Taipei, Taiwan; sister: Pat Wadhams of Dallas, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers and foods, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
A family memorial service will be held.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.