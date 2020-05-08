/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Diane Whatley

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Friday, May 8. 2020
Diane Grande Whatley, age 67, of Pike County, passed away May 6, 2020, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. Diane was a first grade teacher for Lamar, Pike and Spalding counties for a total of 27 years. After retiring, she taught at Rock Springs Christian Academy for an additional three years. Diane loved teaching children to read. She was a member of St. Peter the Rock Catholic Church at The Rock where she served as Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed walking and sewing.

She is survived by her husband: Mike Whatley; daughter and son-in-law: Melissa Whatley and Tim Gupton of Athens; son: Mark Whatley of Athens; brother and sister-in-law: Michael and Sherri Grande of Taipei, Taiwan; sister: Pat Wadhams of Dallas, TX; and several nieces and nephews.


In lieu of flowers and foods, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.


A family memorial service will be held.


Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter