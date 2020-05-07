/Unitedbank
In past years, the Pike County National Day of Prayer ceremony has drawn up to 100 citizens to the courthouse square to pray together. The event has been held for 20 years in Pike.

National Day of Prayer to be online

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, May 7. 2020
The May 7 local National Day of Prayer celebration will be broadcast online to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For the past 20 years, the event has been held on the courthouse square and hosted by Prayer Power of Georgia.

“This year, because of the uncertainty of the state of the pandemic, Prayer Power of Georgia will sponsor a prerecorded program of the Pike County celebration of the annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 7,” said Prayer Power of Georgia chaplain Ben Maxedon. “Community leaders from Pike County will offer words and prayers for seven different prayer topics, plus for our community, state, nation, world and all who need salvation.”

Video of the National Day of Prayer celebration will be available on YouTube with the link available at facebook.com/prayerpower4u starting at 8 a.m.
“The National Day of Prayer is a patriotic and spiritual celebration of our great nation, a time to join together to honor those who have served in many different capacities and to ask blessings for those who are serving our community and nation as they are called,” said Maxedon.

For more information, go to prayerpower4u.net, email prayerpower4u@bellsouth.net or send donations to Prayer Power of Georgia, P.O. Box 1263, Zebulon, GA 30295.
