Businesses, offices begin to reopen

As doors across the nation and state begin to reopen, COVID-19 cases continue to climb although many believe the precautions taken so far have helped ‘flatten the curve’ so that medical facilities can adequately care for patients.
In Pike, the number of confirmed cases as of press time Monday was 40, with two deaths and seven hospitalizations. In surrounding counties, there were 40 cases in Lamar with one death, 243 cases in Upson with 20 deaths and 222 cases in Spalding with 11 deaths.
Local businesses and offices are beginning to reopen their doors to citizens, while continuing to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of illness. Restaurants can now offer dine-in services, although several local restaurants have announced they will remain closed for a little while longer and continue to offer to-go orders.
Many local government meetings were cancelled but upcoming meetings are now being announced.
Williamson City Council will meet May 7 at 7 p.m. at the Benson Hilley Walking Trail Park pavilion and members of the public are asked to bring chairs and practice social distancing if they would like to attend the meeting. Concord city council will meet Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. at Concord City Hall and the City of Concord Planning and Zoning Board will meet May 14 at 4 p.m. at city hall.