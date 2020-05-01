Martha Joanna Lackey Silver, age 76, of Pike County, passed away April 29, 2020, at Brightmoor Nursing Center. She was born in Covington, daughter of the late Harold McKenzie Lackey, Sr. and Mattie Jo King Lackey. Joanna worked at Griffin OB/Gyn Clinic for 33 years until retirement.
She had a passion for gardening, cultivating her small blueberry business, and running a farm at her home with sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, horses, and more. Her home was a source of comfort for everyone, especially the home-cooked Sunday dinners.
Joanna lived a life of service and went on many mission trips. She was a certified Emergency Service Technician in the 1980s. She faithfully volunteered with the Pike County Fire Department, night and day, earning her the First Responder of the Year Award in 2011. In 2014, she received the honorable Life Member Award from the Pike County Fire Department for having served with great dedication until retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Reetz, and her brother Harold McKenzie Lackey, Jr. Their heavenly reunion must be glorious!
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Al and Kate Silver of Douglas, Tonya and Edward Bullard of Peachtree City, and Scott and Sarah Silver of Meansville. She will be remembered for being their rock, source of wisdom, and abiding love.
She leaves behind her grandchildren: Tanner Silver, Ashley Silver, Abigail Norton, Lila Claire Bullard, Justin Silver, Hunter Silver, Kellie Silver, Madelyn Price, and Meredith Silver. They were the pride and joy of her life.
She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Lillian Lackey of Soldotna, Alaska; her brother-in-law, David Reetz of Lebanon, Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Flowers will be accepted; however, in lieu of flowers you may donate to The Joanna Silver Memorial Fund to benefit The Pike County Volunteer Fire Department. Donations can be made to “Joanna Silver Memorial Fund” at any United Bank branch.
The graveside service will take place this Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Griffin, Georgia. Visitation is at 1:30 pm, with the service immediately following at 2:00 pm. Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be a sound system to provide a safe environment for friends and family.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.