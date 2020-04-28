Local animals buck the shelter in place order

Pike citizens remained in quarantine but several farm animals bucked the shelter in place orders last week and went for a stroll around the county, including two horses, a bull and a billy goat, all from different homes.
Members of the community helped find the owners and return the animals to their homes.
Two mares, Zelda and Walker, were spotted on Glover Road and were returned home the same day (April 24) after their fence was repaired.
A billy goat named Cricket was missing for several days and had to endure a day of rain away from home. Neighbors in the Hutchinson Road / Bethany Church Road area kept an eye out for him and he was returned home safely.
A 500 pound black angus steer escaped from the area of Old Zebulon Road and Collier Road in Concord and stopped by for a nibble at a flower garden in the Old Lifsey Springs Road and Highway 109 area. The steer was found in a nearby pasture and the property owner allowed him to stay until his family could get his fence fixed.
“Thanks Pike County folks for all your help. Our prodigal steer has been found. He was happily eating with new friends in greener pastures,” said Margaret Bradley Shirley.