A swift water rescue is complete at Flat Shoals after a kayaker was tipped over and was able to swim to a rock. John Morrison III, known as Buddy, was rescued and taken to a medical facility to be checked since he spent so much time in the water surrounded by swift currents.
In addition to members of the Pike County Fire Department, the Atlanta Swift Water Rescue members were on the scene with their specialized boat and ladder truck. Two members of the team suited up and entered the water to rescue him because they did not want him to be swept down river during the rescue.
Morrison, 38, of Columbus, did not appear to be injured.
Recent rains - including 5 inches on Sunday alone - have raised the river and covered nearly all the rocks at Flat Shoals which are usually exposed and visited often by turtles.