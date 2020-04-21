Mr. John Wayne Roush, age 68, of Zebulon, passed away April 18, 2020. He was born in Alliance, Ohio, son of the late Howard Wayne Roush and Gertrude Mankin Roush. John graduated from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, GA, College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati and earned his Master's degree from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, GA.
He was a retired Music Teacher, Band Director and taught private lessons. He played the tuba with the Jacksonville River City Band, Albany Symphony Orchestra, Peachtree Wind Ensemble, Thomaston Brass, LaGrange Community Band and numerous quintets, and various churches for holidays.
He is survived by his wife: Glynda Sue Music Roush; son and daughter-in-law: Chris and Karesa Roush of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter and son-in-law: Maggie and Donald Bloodworth of Hawkinsville, GA; son: Dustin Simmons of Valdosta, GA; grandsons: Erik Roush of Murfreesboro, TN and Daniel Bloodworth of Hawkinsville, GA; sister and brother-in-law: Janice and Jim Carmichael of Gainesville, GA; nephew and his fiancé: Jason Carmichael and Kristyne; niece and her husband: Jenny and Jeremy Webb; great-nephews: Evan and Owen Webb.
In lieu of flowers the family requests, memorial gifts be made to the Pike County Pirate Regiment Band Boosters, c/o Pike County Regiment, P.O. Box 901, Zebulon, GA 30295.
Due to current health precautions, a memorial service will take place at a later date.
