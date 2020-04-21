All students offered food; 4,800 meals per week

All students in Pike under age 18 can receive weekly meals from Pike County schools on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at either the elementary or middle school.
“We serve an average of about 4,800 meals per week,” said school nutrition director Tammy Bell. “The number varies but we provide food for approximately 500 students each week.”
The meals will be offered through what would have been the last day of school on May 22 unless it is extended into the summer months. The food is purchased monthly by FSMC Aramark.
“The district’s partnership with Aramark has allowed us to scale up to seven breakfast and lunch meals a week,” said superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan. “They have been amazing partners. I am so proud of the number of employees asking to volunteer. This is what community is all about.”
Administrators and school employees have been practicing social distancing and wearing face masks and gloves to prevent the spread of COVID-19. No students or outside volunteers are allowed to help.